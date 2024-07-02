Assam BJP alleges Rahul’s remarks hurt Hindus, Cong claims leader misquoted

Guwahati, Jul 2 (PTI) The BJP's Assam unit on Tuesday alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has hurt the belief and faith of crores of Indians with his remarks on Hindu religion in Parliament.

The grand old party defended its leader and claimed that the saffron brigade was trying to misquote and defame Gandhi.

BJP’s state chief spokesperson Manoj Baruah, in a statement, said, “While trying to criticize the BJP, Rahul Gandhi had hurt the belief and faith of crores of Indians.” While participating in the discussion on a Motion of Thanks on the President's address on Monday, Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock. The leader of the opposition also said that he was speaking about the BJP.

Baruah claimed that Congress leaders had previously also made statements that hurt the sentiments of the Indians.

“Leaders of INDI Alliance have compared Hindu religion with Corona, birds and insects,” he claimed.

“There will be difference of opinion in democracy, and that is the beauty of it. But we condemn Rahul Gandhi insulting Sanatan culture in the name of expressing his opinion,” Baruah said.

The BJP spokesperson urged Gandhi to make responsible statements in the Lok Sabha in the future.

Responding to the charges by the ruling party, state Congress vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma claimed that a section of BJP leaders are trying to misquote Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi had said that there is no place for violence in Hinduism, and that wherever BJP is in power, hatred and violence are prevalent. And it is a fact he has stated,” she said in a press conference.

Alleging that BJP-ruled states are in turmoil, Sharma cited the example of Manipur where ethnic clashes have been going on for over a year now.

“They are trying to defame Rahul Gandhi through a social media campaign. We don’t want the government to indulge in spreading violence and hatred, it must prioritise harmony, peace and brotherhood,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi’s words have been expunged from proceedings, but the world has heard him, Sharma added. PTI SSG SSG NN