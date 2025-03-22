Assam BJP chief asks party MLA to apologise for abusing oppn members in assembly

Guwahati, Mar 22 (PTI) The Assam BJP on Saturday directed its MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi to apologise to the people of the state for verbally abusing opposition members in the assembly a day ago.

State party president Dilip Saikia, in a letter to Kurmi, said his behaviour inside the assembly on Friday was against democratic traditions.

The Mariani MLA had got engaged in a spat with opposition legislators while participating in a discussion in the House, and hurled expletives at them, which were later expunged from the records of proceedings.

He had also lunged at the opposition members with the marshals preventing him from reaching further close.

“As a member of BJP, we are shocked to see the kind of behaviour from a senior politician like you,” Saikia said in the letter.

Noting that the BJP is a party with discipline and tolerance, which has stood firm by its ideals and principles, Saikia maintained that Kurmi’s actions were against the party’s values and manner.

Saikia urged him not to repeat such behaviour in the future.

“At the same time, we are hereby directed you to apologise to the people of Assam over the matter,” Saikia said in the letter.

Kurmi has already apologised in the assembly for his behaviour.

A former Congressman, Kurmi, who has been representing the Mariani constituency in the assembly since 2006, had switched over to the BJP in 2021. PTI SSG BDC