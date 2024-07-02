Assam: BJP, Cong reach out to flood-hit people

Guwahati, Jul 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress on Tuesday instructed their members to reach out to the people affected by the flood in Assam.

Over 6.71 lakh people in 20 districts are reeling under flood waters. This year, flood, storm and landslide claimed 46 lives so far.

BJP state spokesperson Manoj Baruah said the party has been with the people affected by the deluge across the state.

“As per instructions from our state president Bhabesh Kalita, all our members from state to booth level are engaged in rescue and relief operations,” he said.

The state executive meeting of the party, scheduled on July 10, has been postponed given the flood situation, Baruah added.

State Congress vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma said party workers and leaders have been working in the flood-hit areas since the last few days when the situation turned critical.

"Our state president Bhupen Borah, leader of opposition in state Assembly Debabrata Saikia and others are visiting the affected areas and lending a helping hand," she said.

Sharma also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state to take first-hand stock of the situation.

“Whenever there would be floods during the Congress regime, (ex-PM) Manmohan Singh or Sonia Gandhi would immediately visit. But we have not seen Modi coming here during the flood,” she said. PTI SSG SBN SSG SBN