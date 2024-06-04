Assam: BJP, Cong war of words over next govt formation

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday claimed that the NDA is poised to cross the 400-mark by the end of counting.

The opposition Congress leaders, however, expressed optimism that the INDIA bloc will win the elections and form the next government.

"It is a bit early to say, but we are leading in over 295 seats," said Margherita, who is also the political secretary of Assam CM.

Out of the 25 seats in Northeast, the BJP is leading in around 18 and the number is 9-10 seats out of 14 in Assam, he claimed.

According to the Election Commission website, BJP is leading in nine seats as of now, Congress in three and AGP and UPPL are leading in one seat each.

"When the number of rounds will increase, the number of seats will also increase proportionately. So, we are optimistic that we will reach 400 seats," the Rajya Sabha MP told PTI.

The BJP's local units are trying to give as many seats as possible from Assam and Northeast, he added.

Asked about celebration plans for the positive results, Margherita said: "The celebration will begin when the result of the last seat will be declared." On the other hand, Congress' Barpeta Lok Sabha candidate Deep Bayan asserted that there was an anti-incumbency wave across the country and people were aggrieved, and they expressed it through the votes.

"I am very hopeful. The way people were suffering from BJP policies, they have exercised their franchise considering those factors. I am waiting for the results now," he added.

Bayan after visiting the counting centre at Barpeta also claimed that the BJP-led central government tried to mislead people by a "false narrative" of exit polls.

The candidate for the prestigious Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, Mira Barthakur Goswami, also visited the counting centres in the morning and met her counting agents.

Outside the counting centre in Guwahati city, she said: "I have come here to give confidence and morale boost to our counting agents. I stood by them. Next, I will visit Kamrup also to speak to our counting agents." The president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) said she is hopeful of the results and that it will be in the opposition party's favour by the evening.

Counting began at 8 am in 152 halls across 52 centres for 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Altogether 5,823 counting staff and 64 general observers are being engaged in the process.

Outside the counting premises, there are not much crowds seen anywhere in Assam unlike in some other Northeastern states. Heavy security measures are in place with traffic being diverted from the adjacent routes.

It is expected that the crowd will swell in the afternoon when a clearer picture will be available and the winning candidate will come to receive the certificate from the respective Returning Officers. PTI TR MNB