Assam: BJP MLA calls Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi's victory 'amazing, significant'

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Hailing Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's win from Assam's Jorhat as "amazing and significant", BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia on Tuesday said the political strategy adopted by his opponent, which is his party, did not succeed in the elections.

Taking a dig at his party, Saikia said that money, huge publicity, presence of many leaders in the constituency and arrogant speeches by leaders campaigning for the candidate contesting against Gogoi did not yield any positive result.

Gaurav Gogoi snatched the Jorhat seat from the ruling BJP by defeating Topon Kumar Gogoi with a margin of 1,44,393 votes, according to the Election Commission.

"Special congratulations to @GauravGogoiAsm for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhat in many ways.

"The outcome proved that - Money, Big Publicity, Over Doses of Leaders and Arrogant Speeches does not always help to win elections," Saikia, the MLA from Khumtai Assembly constituency, said in a post on X.

Gogoi, in return, acknowledged the BJP leader's message and appreciated his "commitment" to the people.

"Thank you @Mrinal_MLA dangoriya. We may be on opposite sides of the political spectrum, but I respect your commitment to the people of Khumtai, especially during the times of floods, and your interest in agro-tourism," he said.

For the BJP candidate's campaign in Jorhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spent several nights there, and many of his ministers, MLAs and other leaders camped for weeks at the constituency.

The entire campaign for Topon Kumar Gogoi was led by Sarma, who addressed multiple meetings and held several roadshows covering all the 10 assembly constituencies under the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.