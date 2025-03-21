Assam BJP MLA lunges at opposition in Assembly

Guwahati, Mar 21 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes when a ruling BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi lunged at the opposition members while hurling verbal abuses.

The opposition parties staged a walkout as a mark of protest, as the deputy speaker adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

Kurmi, who was participating in a discussion on a cut motion on demand for grant of Public Works Department (PWD), was interjected by opposition MLAs Akhil Gogoi and Sherman Ali Ahmed.

Angered at the remarks being made by Independent MLA Gogoi initially, Kurmi started abusing the opposition legislator.

When Ahmed objected to the BJP MLA’s abusive words towards Gogoi, Kurmi trained his guns at the entire opposition bench.

Leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress also took exception to Kurmi’s language and urged Deputy Speaker Numol Momin to take note.

Unfazed at the opposition’s objections, Kurmi moved out of his seat and charged towards Ali and Gogoi, who were seated in nearby benches, while continuing to verbally abuse the MLAs, including Saikia.

The marshals intervened and stopped the Mariani MLA from reaching further close, even as Momin repeatedly urged the ruling party legislator to show restraint.

When Kurmi finally returned to his seat, Momim issued him a warning not to repeat such behaviour, with the MLA also apologising for the act.

Momin also ruled that all unparliamentary words used during the ruckus be expunged from the records of the House.

The opposition, however, remained adamant in demanding action against Kurmi, with Gogoi claiming that he was suspended from the House for merely uttering words but Kurmi was going unpunished even after trying to attack the opposition bench.

As the deputy speaker did not act further against Kurmi, the opposition MLAs said they were leaving the House for 10 minutes as a mark of protest.

Almost simultaneously, Momim also adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes. PTI SSG NN