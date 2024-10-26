Assam BJP MLA writes to CEC over 'eating of beef' remarks by Cong MP

Nagaon (Assam), Oct 26 (PTI) A complaint against Assam Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was lodged before the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by a state BJP legislator on Saturday, accusing the Lok Sabha member of repeatedly making "eating of beef" remarks during bypoll campaign causing "significant communal tension".

Advertisment

Hussain has been extensively campaigning for his son Tanzil, who is making his electoral debut from Samaguri, an assembly constituency which was represented by the MP for the past 23 years before he vacated it following his election to the lower house earlier this year.

Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami, in the complaint filed through the Nagaon district returning officer, accused Hussain of using inflammatory language during the campaign.

"His statements regarding 'eating of beef' have been reported in various campaign meetings and media briefings, causing significant communal tension in our community," the MLA claimed in the complaint, a copy of which is available with PTI.

Advertisment

He maintained that such remarks contravene the Model Code of Conduct and the repeated use of "these provocative words", being widely circulated by news channels and social media platforms, has the potential to incite discord among different communities.

Goswami, who also enclosed evidence supporting his allegations, urged the CEC to take immediate action to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Hussain, in a press meet at his Samaguri residence earlier in the day, reiterated the claim that beef was served during a meeting organised by the BJP in the 13th Mile area of the constituency on October 23.

Advertisment

He also maintained that a clash had broken out at the venue over the issue between members of the ruling party itself and said, "The BJP, which goes around speaking against cow slaughter, has stooped to this level to win an election." Hussain said he was ready to respond to any query from the Election Commission regarding his claim and also urged the RSS to conduct its own enquiry into the matter.

"We don't have any ideological similarity with the RSS, but we have an impression that it abides by some specific ideals. We want the RSS to conduct its own enquiry into the truth of what I have said. If I am proved wrong, I will not only resign as MP but also quit public life," the Congress leader added. PTI SSG SSG ACD