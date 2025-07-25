Assam BJP names chiefs of 8 party wings

Guwahati, Jul 25 (PTI) The Assam unit of the BJP on Friday named the presidents of eight of its morchas, including the women and youth wings.

The new appointments come six months after Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia took over as the state party president in January.

“With the approval of Hon’ble National President Shri @JPNadda Ji, @BJP4Assam has appointed new Presidents for 8 Morchas. Best wishes to all in their new roles,” Saikia said in a post on X.

Nilima Devi will head the Mahila Morcha, while Rakesh Das has been named president of the Yuva Morcha.

The OBC Morcha will be helmed by Subhash Dutta, SC Morcha by Nabarun Medhi, ST Morcha by Horen Sing Bey, Kisan Morcha by Panjak Borbora, Minority Morcha by Santiuse Kujir and Tea Community Morcha by Dulen Nayak.

Congratulating the appointees, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, “My best wishes to our new Morcha Presidents. We hope you can pivot our various morchas to better serve the people of Assam.” PTI SSG RBT