Assam: BJP nominates ex-minister Rameswar Teli, Mission Ranjan Das for Rajya Sabha by-polls

Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday named Mission Ranjan Das and former Union minister Rameswar Teli as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha by-polls in Assam.

The by-elections were necessitated with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa vacating the two seats after getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

Das, a four-time BJP MLA from Karimganj North, is at present the chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation.

Teli, a prominent face in the party from the tea-tribe community, was the Union MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Labour and Employment in the second Narendra Modi government. He was first elected to the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 but was replaced by Sonowal in 2024.

The state BJP had sent a list of 10 names to the party's Parliamentary Board for consideration for the two seats.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I've had the privilege of working closely with Shri Mission Ranjan Das and Shri @Rameswar_Teli, both exemplary choices to represent Assam in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections." "Their distinguished service to society and unwavering commitment to strengthening our organisation make them outstanding candidates. My gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Adarniya Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda ji for these excellent nominations," he said.

Assam has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha, and six of them were held by the NDA -- BJP four, while its allies AGP and UPPL one seat each. One seat was represented by an Independent MP. PTI DG DG SOM