Assam BJP releases 'election songs' ahead of special outreach yatra

Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) The Assam BJP on Friday released three 'election songs', a day ahead of its ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to enhance outreach, as the party seeks a third straight term in the upcoming assembly polls.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the campaign songs at the party headquarters here, which was attended by convenor of the Assembly Election Management Committee and MP Pradan Baruah, party national vice-president Rekha Verma, and MP Bansuri Swaraj.

State party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said the election songs will carry the message of “development, good governance and welfare initiatives” of the government.

The party is also all set to launch its ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ on Saturday, with the objective of establishing direct contact with people across every region of Assam.

It will commence under the leadership of Sarma and state president Dilip Saikia from the Gupteshwar Temple under the Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly constituency.

“With a plan to connect with one lakh people daily, the party has already announced an eight-day initial phase of the programme, which will continue until March 9,” Goswami said.

“Through this Yatra, the developmental and welfare initiatives of both the central and state governments will be taken to the people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens for the forthcoming assembly elections,” the spokesperson added.

Assembly elections are due in Assam in the next few months. PTI SSG RBT