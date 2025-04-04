Assam: BJP-RHJM on course to retain power in Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council

Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP-RHJM coalition is set to retain power in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) election, the counting of votes for which was conducted on Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the BJP-led alliance has already secured a majority, bagging 33 out of 36 seats.

The State Election Commission data till 10 pm, however, showed that the BJP has won in three seats, and 11 seats were secured by Independent candidates.

These 11 seats have been won by candidates of Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM), the BJP ally, marked as Independent in the official election records.

Polling was held for 33 seats, with three seats having been decided uncontested. One of them was won by the BJP and the other two by Independent candidates.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Another Saffron Wave in Assam! Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for speaking in unison and endorsing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s welfare policies, particularly for the indigenous communities." He said the NDA has won 33 out of 36 seats, while two seats went to 'others' and one to Congress.

The State Election Commission said the final results are being compiled and will be declared in due course.

Nearly 69 per cent of 4.46 lakh electors had cast their votes in the polling of RHAC on Wednesday. The RHAC constituencies are spread across Kamrup and Goalpara districts.