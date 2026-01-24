Assam BJP to launch outreach initiative to formulate election manifesto

Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI) The Assam BJP will launch an outreach initiative on Sunday to collect people’s feedback for formulating its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, a party leader said.

Specially equipped video vans, christened ‘Suggestion Vehicles’, will be flagged off by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of state party president Dilip Saikia, from Guwahati, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said on Saturday.

The vehicles will travel across all 126 assembly constituencies to collect inputs, feedback and suggestions from people of different sections of the society for the ‘Sankalp Patra’, he said.

“With a target of gathering more than 2 lakh public suggestions, we have arranged for the deployment of over 75 video vans across five operational zones throughout the state,” Kalita said.

Besides the flag-off in Guwahati, simultaneous launch programmes will be held in different locations, including in Nalbari, Silchar, Sivasgar and Biswanath.

BJP MLAs, district presidents and senior party functionaries will actively participate in the campaign within their respective constituencies, the spokesperson said.

“To further strengthen public engagement, the state BJP has launched a dedicated helpline number for submitting suggestions. Citizens from all parts of Assam can share their valuable inputs by giving a missed call to this number,” Kalita added.

The BJP, which is leading a coalition government in the state, will be seeking a third straight term following the polls, likely to be held in March-April. PTI SSG RBT