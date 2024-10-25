Assam: BJP worker injured in pre-poll violence dies

Nagaon (Assam), Oct 25 (PTI) A BJP worker who was allegedly injured in pre-poll violence in Assam’s Nagaon district died on Friday, party leaders claimed.

The deceased, Bipul Saikia, allegedly sustained injuries during a clash between BJP and Congress workers during a rally at Kawoimari area under Samaguri constituency on Thursday. Several others, including journalists, were also injured in the incident, police said.

While police did not confirm whether Saikia died due to injuries sustained in the violence, they said report of the death has been received.

Additional SP (headquarters) Arup Jyoti Kalita said, "We have learnt of the death, but we have not received any complaint on the possible cause of death." Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed Saikia's death, expressing sorrow over the loss of a dedicated party worker who was attacked by Congress supporters.

He accused the Congress, particularly Rakibul Hussain — whose son Tanzil is the opposition candidate — of inciting violence.

Hussain, a former state Cabinet minister, represented Samaguri for 23 years before vacating the seat after his election to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri earlier this year.

BJP candidate for Samaguri, Diplu Ranjan Sharma, extended condolences to Saikia's family, assuring them that his death would not go in vain and that the people would seek justice through the ballot.

A police officer said Hussain had filed a complaint with Samaguri police station, alleging that BJP workers attacked the rally, while saffron party members also lodged a separate complaint accusing Congress supporters of assaulting them. Additionally, two other complaints were filed by local journalists.

Meanwhile, Sharma filed his nomination papers in the presence of several senior BJP and ally AGP leaders, including Baruah, Cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta, and state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita. PTI SSG SSG MNB