Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was leading over his nearest rival Roselina Tirkey of the Congress by more than 55,000 votes in Assam's Kaziranga constituency on Tuesday, election officials said.

Tasa, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the BJP's national secretary and had represented the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2019. Tirkey is a former Congress MLA from the Sarupathar seat. PTI DG DG SOM