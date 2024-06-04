Assam: BJP's Kamakhya Tasa wins Kaziranga LS seat by 2.49 lakh votes

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa won the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 2,48,947 votes against former Congress MLA Roseline Tirkey, the Election Commission said.

Tasa bagged 8,97,043 votes, while Tirkey polled 6,48,096 votes.

The BJP leader from the tea tribes was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from neighbouring Jorhat seat.

Tasa was not given a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, but was named as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha that year. He was elected to the Upper House in June 2019.

Tirkey, a prominent youth leader of the tea tribe community, is a former Congress MLA from the Sarupathar Assembly constituency.

The Kaziranga constituency was created during the delimitation exercise by renaming the erstwhile Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat, which was being represented by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for two consecutive terms. He contested from Jorhat this time. PTI TR RBT