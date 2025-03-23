Assam board Class 11 exams cancelled after paper leak; student bodies demand edu min's resignation

Guwahati: All Class 11 examinations of the Assam state board from March 24 to 29, comprising 36 subjects, have been cancelled following reports of several paper leaks at different places, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Demanding a proper investigation, leading student bodies such as NSUI, SFI, SMSS and AASU slammed the BJP-led Assam government and demanded Pegu's resignation and suspension of state board chief R C Jain.

Earlier, the Higher Secondary first year Mathematics paper, scheduled on March 21, of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) was leaked, forcing the authorities to cancel the examinations and lodge a police complaint.

The Higher Secondary first year or Class 11 examinations began on March 6 and were scheduled to continue till March 29.

"Due to reports of question paper leak and breach of protocol, the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examination 2025 (scheduled from March 24-29) stand cancelled," Pegu said in a post on X.

Due to reports of question paper leak and breach of protocol, the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examination 2025 (scheduled from 24–29 March) stand cancelled. Further action will be decided in the Board meeting on 24 March.@himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/fFFUHyWKiG — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 22, 2025

Sharing the official order by ASSEB, he said further action regarding the new schedule of the examinations will be decided in a Board meeting on Monday.

In another post, the minister said the Mathematics paper was leaked after 18 schools, including three government institutes, across the state broke the security seal a day before the scheduled examination.

"ASSEB has suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts for breaking the seal of Class 11 Mathematics question papers before the scheduled time, leading to a leak. The state government will also take action against three other schools for similarly violating the rules," he said.

Police complaints will be lodged and these schools have been barred from admitting Class 11 students for the 2025-26 academic year, Pegu said.

According to the ASSEB order issued by Controller of Examinations (in-charge) Ranjan Kumar Das, all inspectors of schools and principals of lead colleges had received back the sealed packets of Mathematics question paper following its cancellation.

"...from their reports, it is seen that some of the institutions had opened the sealed packets of question paper on 20/03/2025, whereas the examination was scheduled to be held in the second session of 21/03/2025.

"...it is presumed that leakage of question papers in the rest of the examination cannot be ruled out, as all the question papers of the remaining subjects were in the custody of each institution of Assam where examination was being held," it added.

Therefore, all the remaining subjects of HS First Year examination from March 24 to March 29 have been cancelled, Das said in the order.

Later, Das told PTI that an FIR has been lodged at the CID headquarters in Guwahati, while 18 other cases will be filed at respective police stations against the educational institutions.

"Out of the 18 centres, we believe that not all have leaked the papers. Probably only one or two centres leaked the papers and those went viral on social media. The culprits will be found after a detailed probe by the police," he added.

Last week, the Class 9 English annual exam in Assam's Barpeta district was cancelled after the question paper leaked on social media.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, said the paper leaks were the government's failure to protect the future of the younger generation.

"Despite repeated incidents of paper leaks, the administration has not taken adequate measures to prevent such occurrences. The consequences of these leaks are devastating. Lakhs of students who worked hard to prepare for these exams are left in a state of uncertainty," NSUI Assam president Krishanu Baruah told PTI.

"The government's inability to conduct fair and transparent examinations is a reflection of the deeper systemic issues that plague our education system. The youth deserve a government that prioritises their education, future and well-being," he added.

SFI state secretary Sangita Das alleged that question paper leaks have become a common occurrence under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

"We went on a hunger strike in 2019 to protest the cancellation of question papers and demanded the resignation of R C Jain. Forget about reforms, the SEBA and the council were dissolved and a board was formed but no investigation was conducted against Jain. The corrupt official became ASSEB chairman again," she alleged.

In February last year, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) were merged to create a new body -- Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

"Will the education minister take responsibility for such anarchy and resign? A high-level inquiry committee should be formed to investigate the matter and till then, Jain should be suspended and Pegu must resign," Das demanded.

Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) general secretary Pranjal Kalita claimed that the Assam government will set a world record in leakage of exam papers.

"Himant Biswa Sarma has been playing with the lives of students in Assam since he was the education minister. Now, he is doing the same as the chief minister. Education Minister Pegu must admit his failure and resign," he added.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma said maintaining confidentiality is the primary duty of any examination institution, but the ASSEB has failed to conduct the tests properly.

"We demand a proper investigation and exemplary action. The students must get justice," he added.