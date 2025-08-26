Assam: Bodoland Territorial Council elections on Sept 22

Guwahati, Aug 26 (PTI) Elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam will be held on September 22, State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sarma announced on Tuesday.

The last date for the filing of nominations is September 2, while the scrutiny of the nominations will be held on September 4, he said.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 6, he added The counting of votes will be held on September 26, and the entire election process will be completed by September 28.

The polling will be held from 7.30 am to 4 pm on September 22. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on September 26, Sarma said.

The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the entire Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), comprising Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur districts of the state.

The electorate for the BTC polls is 26,57,937 -- 13,23,399 males, 13,34,521 females and 17 people of other genders.

Among the 40 seats in the BTC, 30 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, five for non-STs and the remaining five are open to both ST and non-ST candidates. PTI DG DG SOM