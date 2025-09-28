Assam: BPF stakes claim to form next Bodoland Territorial Council after thumping win in polls

Guwahati/Kokrajhar, Sep 28 (PTI) The BPF on Sunday staked claim to form the next Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam, after sweeping the elections.

The newly elected BPF representatives, led by party chief Hagrama Mohilary, met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan.

Mohilary was on Saturday elected unanimously by the policy-making body of the party to head the next council.

The outgoing BTC chief, Pramod Boro of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), also called on Acharya earlier in the day and submitted his resignation.

The BPF, which had headed the BTC since its formation in 2005 before being ousted from power in the 2020 polls, won 28 out of 40 seats in this election, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

The UPPL and the BJP, which had jointly run the administration for the last five years but contested the elections separately, bagged only seven and five seats, respectively.

Speaking to reporters, Mohilary said, "We met the governor and staked claim to form the next council. We also invited him to be a part of our oath-taking ceremony on October 3. He has given verbal assurance to attend it." "The governor said it is his birthday on October 3. If he comes to the oath-taking, we will together celebrate his special day, too," he said.

He said the BPF will extend invitation to Union ministers as well, and try to ensure that at least one of them attends the oath-taking.

Mohilary said the BPF will not reject support from any party, be it UPPL or BJP, if they come forward.

"I have heard that the chief minister has said we will work together as NDA allies. We welcome it," he said.

Mohilary also met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later in the day and invited him to the oath-taking ceremony.

Sarma, in a post on X after the meeting, said, “Following the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council Elections, Shri Hagrama Mohilary, Hon'ble President of the BPF, along with the victorious candidates from his party called upon me today.” The CM said he congratulated him and the BPF on their performance, and accepted his invitation.

Earlier, UPPL chief Boro said, "As per the rule, I have met the governor and given my resignation. The new council will be formed soon.

We are grateful to the people of BTC for giving us the opportunity to lead it for the last five years. We accept the mandate and will keep working for our people." Meanwhile, the UPPL on Sunday named Khampa Borgoyari as its leader in the new council, and Wilson Hasda the chief whip. PTI SSG CORR RBT