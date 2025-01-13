Assam brimming with talented youth, govt to unleash potential: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state is brimming with talented youth who will shape its destiny in the coming years, with the government going all out to unleash their full potential.

Sarma said that the youth must remain relevant in the changing landscape of their professional world and as such his government is working to train the students in AI, robotics, 3D printing, augmented reality, quantum physics and other fields.

The CM was addressing a gathering after felicitating 1,517 meritorious students of his Jalukabri constituency.

Sarma urged students to stay abreast of the latest technology and empower them with the knowledge of the technology and their application to become a formidable force in the fourth industrial revolution.

He said that when the semiconductor project at Jagiroad involving a financial outlay of Rs 27,000 crore becomes operational, it will present unprecedented opportunities to the youth of the state.

Around 500 youth from the state are already receiving coaching in the semiconductor sector in Bengaluru, he added.

The field of infrastructure, knowledge and investment have witnessed unprecedented changes in the state in the last couple of years with youth being empowered to make them fit in the changing situation, Sarma said.

Advising the students to dream big, work hard and become successful in life, he asked them to make every moment of their lives productive to be a change in society.

Sarma also extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam on the occasion of Uruka and Bhogali Bihu.

He exuded confidence that the celebrations of the festival will touch everybody’s life with health and happiness.

Sarma said that since 2001, when he first became MLA from the Jalukbari constituency, he has been trying his best to recognize and acknowledge the good results of the students in both HSLC and HSSLC examinations.

He encouraged them to turn their aspirations into achievements while preparing for the challenges of the 21st century. PTI DG NN