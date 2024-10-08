Assam: Budget allocation for 'child-friendly' Bodoland Territorial Region to be made, says its chief

Kokrajhar, Oct 8 (PTI) The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam will make special budgetary allocations for developing a child-friendly environment, its chief Pramod Boro said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a day-long consultation and review meeting on 'child-friendly BTR', he said various initiatives were already being implemented in the Bodoland Territorial Region for the cause.

"1 per cent of total budget for 2024-25 will be allocated for advancing a child-friendly BTR," he said.

Boro said the BTR administration was committed to the holistic welfare and development of every child in the areas in its jurisdiction.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on various child-friendly initiatives already underway in 10 Member of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) constituencies of the BTR.

Key topics of discussion included the role of the media in combating violence against children, the effective implementation of the national Mission Vatsalya scheme within BTR, strategies to eliminate child labour and the development of child-centric policies to secure a better future for the region's children.

During the meeting, the establishment of the Child Welfare and Protection Committee in all four districts of BTR, the establishment of Sponsorship and Foster Care Approval Committee, and appointing Child Marriage Prohibition Officer in Sixth Schedule Areas of Assam were among the issues taken up for discussion.

The meeting was attended by BTC executive members, chairperson of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shyamal Prasad Saikia, and representatives from UNICEF Assam, among others. PTI CORR SSG SSG SOM