Assam budget provides realistic roadmap for sustainable growth: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) Asserting that the Assam budget for the 2024-25 fiscal drew inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the budget provides a realistic roadmap for sustainable growth, with creation of employment opportunities.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday presented a Rs 2.9 lakh crore budget for the 2024-2025 financial year with a deficit of Rs 774.47 crore and proposed no new tax.

"Assam Budget 2024-2025 draws inspiration from Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's grand vision of transforming India into a Viksit Bharat during Amrit Kaal. I congratulate Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. @ajantaneog for presenting a Budget that will help to place Assam, amongst top 5 states in the country," Sarma posted on X.

There are exceptional takeaways in this fiscal's budget, which has provided a realistic roadmap for sustainable growth with creation of employment opportunities, he said.

"Our economic growth is consistently exceeding the national GDP growth rate. Our per capita income has more than doubled since people voted for the Double Engine Government in the year 2016," Sarma said.

"Assam has taken capital expenditure to a new historical level and we are likely to cross Rs 20,000 cr figure in 2024-25, compared to Rs 16,000 cr in 2022-23. Our state has successfully dovetailed all schemes and programmes, including special assistance to states for capital investment to enhance this pace of Capex in all segments, primarily connectivity, tourism, education, etc.," he said.

He said this fiscal's budget places requisite focus upon creation of employment opportunities.

''After achieving a goal of one lakh plus jobs, this year, our government has laid emphasis on strengthening entrepreneurship in the state. There will be additional support in the form of subsidies and grants to SHG members for taking up income-generating activities," he added.

Sarma said the government has been continuously supporting women empowerment through expanding coverage of the Orunodoi scheme up to 30 lakh, providing more relief to micro-credit borrowers, and financial support to women entrepreneurs.

''With the launch of Asom Mala 2.0 and taking up many iconic projects, a big push to infrastructure has been given. This will have multiplier effects, helping common citizens of the state," Sarma said.

"Green Growth is an essential pillar of Budget 2024. Under this, we will plant 3 cr saplings, introduce electric buses and set up over 1000 MW of renewable energy plants and rooftop solar plants," he said.

This year's budget lays special emphasis on the well-being of the tea garden community through greater investment in schools, three per cent reservation in government jobs and paying their arrear electricity dues, the chief minister said.

"Celebrating our rich cultural heritage has been an underlying theme in the budget. The construction of the Maa Kamakhya corridor, preserving land in and around our satras, taking pilgrimage to Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, incentivising Bhaona and Raas Lila find prominence in our quest for cultural identity," he added. PTI DG DG ACD