Assam bypoll: Vehicles of MLAs, NSUI chief damaged in Samaguri

Nagaon (Assam), Nov 6 (PTI) At least three vehicles in which two Assam Congress MLAs and NSUI national president travelled were damaged in bypoll-related violence at Samaguri in Nagaon district, police said on Wednesday.

According to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rupjyoti Dutta, the incident took place when the Congress leaders were addressing the public at Puthikhaiti village after inaugurating a new election office on Tuesday night.

Barpeta MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed, Golakganj MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar and NSUI chief Varun Choudhary had travelled in the three vehicles. At the time of the attack, they were not in the vehicles.

"A police case has been filed by Congress workers alleging that the attack was carried out by BJP supporters. We have seized the vehicles and are investigating the matter. The situation is under control now," Dutta told PTI.

Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, who was the Samaguri MLA before he was elected to Lok Sabha earlier this year, visited the site and demanded immediate action by the police to nab the culprits.

"I appeal to Nagaon SP Swapnanil Deka to take immediate action. Otherwise, the administration will be responsible for any law and order situation arising in this connection while arranging self-defence for Congress workers," he added.

On Monday, suspected Congress supporters attacked and injured two BJP workers at Bogamukh village in the Samaguri constituency.

Earlier also, several incidents of clashes and scuffle took place between the workers of Congress and BJP after the bypoll schedule was announced in Samaguri.

Bypoll will take place in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies as these seats fell vacant with the representatives of them winning the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress named Tanzil Hussain, son of the Dhubri MP, as the party's candidate for the Samaguri seat against Diplu Ranjan Sarma of BJP.

The polling for the byelections will take place on November 13 and the votes will be counted on November 23. PTI TR TR RG