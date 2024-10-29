Assam bypolls: 11 nominations valid in Samaguri seat

Nagaon (Assam), Oct 29 (PTI) The nomination papers of 11 of 14 aspirants in Assam's Samaguri assembly constituency, where bypolls will take place next month, were found to be valid, an official release said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The scrutiny of nomination papers in the Samaguri seat was withheld on Monday due to some issues in the documents of two independent candidates.

"Of the 14 candidates who filed their nomination papers, documents of 11 have been accepted, and those of three aspirants rejected during the scrutiny," an official release said.

Bypoll will take place in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies as these seats fell vacant with the representatives of them winning the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

A total of 38 candidates had filed nomination papers for these seats till the last date on Friday.

Out of those, nine had submitted nominations in Dholai, three in Sidli, eight in Bongaigaon, four in Behali and 14 in Samaguri.

Barring Samaguri, the nomination papers of all 24 candidates in four other assembly constituencies were found to be valid on Monday.

Advertisment

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 30.

The polling will take place on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI TR TR BDC