Assam bypolls: 34 candidates to contest in five seats

Guwahati, Oct 30 (PTI) A total of 34 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming bypolls in five assembly constituencies in Assam, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
Bypoll will take place in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies as these seats fell vacant after their MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections.
Only one candidate has withdrawn his nomination from the Dholai seat on the last date, an official statement said.
"With this, the total number of candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming by-election is 34," it added.
Eight candidates each will contest in Dholai and Bongaigaon, three in Sidli, four in Behali and 11 in Samaguri, the statement said.
The polling will take place on November 13 and the votes will be counted on November 23.
At present, the ruling BJP's strength in the 126-member assembly is 59, while its allies AGP has eight MLAs and UPPL has six.
In the opposition camp, the Congress's strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator as well. PTI TR TR SOM