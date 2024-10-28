Assam bypolls: All nominations in 4 seats valid; scrutiny of Samaguri withheld

Guwahati, Oct 28 (PTI) The nomination papers of all 24 candidates in four assembly constituencies in Assam, where bypolls will take place next month, were found to be valid, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The scrutiny of 14 candidates in Samaguri constituency, however, has been put on hold due to some issues in the documents of two independent candidates and those will be checked on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, told PTI.

Bypolls will take place in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies, as these seats fell vacant with the representatives winning the Lok Sabha elections.

The polling will take place on November 13, and votes will be counted on November 23. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is October 30.

Advertisment

A total of 38 candidates had filed nominations till the last date on Friday.

Out of those, nine had submitted nominations in Dholai, three in Sidli, eight in Bongaigaon, four in Behali and 14 in Samaguri.

"All the nomination papers of Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon and Behali have been found valid," Goel said.

Advertisment

The scrutiny of the papers submitted in Samaguri will be done on Tuesday, as there were discrepancies regarding signatures of two proposers of two independent candidates, he said. PTI TR RBT