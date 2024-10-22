Assam bypolls: Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha files nomination for Dholai

Guwahati/Silchar, Oct 22 (PTI) Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha on Tuesday filed his nomination from Assam’s Dholai constituency for the upcoming assembly bypolls, a senior official said.

Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, told PTI that only the Congress nominee filed his papers at the District Commissioner's office in Cachar during the day.

The polling will take place on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

The last date of filing of nominations is October 25, which will be scrutinised on October 28. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

During filing of the nomination, Purakayastha moved in a procession to the DC office with a huge crowd of party leaders and supporters.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders accompanied him.

"The BJP has cheated the people of Barak Valley. Even the labourers of tea gardens are not getting the benefits promised by the party. The people of Dholai will give a befitting reply to the BJP," Borah told reporters.

He asserted that the Congress candidate will win with record votes.

The bypolls will take place in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies, as these seats fell vacant with the representatives winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha MP and former Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya was the previous MLA of Dholai. PTI TR RBT