Assam bypolls: Public holiday declared on Nov 13 in five assembly seats

Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday declared a public holiday in five assembly constituencies on November 13 when bypolls are scheduled in these seats, according to an official order.

Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies are going to by-elections as the elected representatives of these seats won in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

General Administration Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan said in the order that all government, private, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business establishments, banks, tea gardens and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the five assembly constituencies will remain closed on account of this public holiday under the NI Act.

Polling will take place on November 13 and the votes will be counted on November 23.