Assam Cabinet appoints 5-member special public prosecutors in Zubeen’s death case

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved a five-member team of special public prosecutors in cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death case, with senior advocate Ziaul Kamar to lead it.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, said, "A team of special public prosecutors (PPs) will take forward the legal battle. Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar will be the special PP. Brojendra Mohan Choudhury will be the additional PP, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Bikash Jamar will be the assistant PPs." "This five-member team will help in taking forward the legal process," he said.

Sarma further said that the Cabinet has also okayed a grant of Rs 5 crore for the trust to be set up by Garg's family in his name.

"The Cabinet has welcomed the family's decision. Later also, if plans for preserving Garg's memory and works are shared, the government will always try to help the trust," he added.

The 52-year-old singer-composer-actor had died while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police's CID is probing the death and submitted its charge sheet before the court on December 12.

It has charged four accused, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and his two band members, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, with murder, and a fifth one, the singer's cousin and suspended police officer Sandipan Garg, with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The singer's two personal security officers (PSOs) -- Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya -- have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.

The Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court is hearing the case, with January 17 fixed as the next date.

The CM had earlier said that special PPs will be appointed for the case, with Garg's wife Garima, also pleading with the government to expedite the process. PTI SSG SSG RG