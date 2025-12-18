Assam Cabinet approves appointment of World Cup winning blind cricketer as physical instructor

Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to appoint Simu Das, a member of the Indian cricket team that won the Women’s T20 Blind World Cup, as a physical instructor under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Das, who hailed from the state's Nagaon district, played a decisive role in India’s emphatic win at the recently held Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, scoring 86 runs and claiming a crucial wicket in the final against Nepal. Her all-round display earned her the Player of the Match award.

The government also approved the allotment of land required for the Ammonia-Urea Project, the foundation stone of which will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21, the CM said at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The council of ministers also gave its nod to the release of Rs 250 crore to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) under the state-owned Priority Development Fund (Rural) for the financial year 2025–26, he said.

Considering the importance of biodiversity conservation, the Cabinet approved the declaration of Kumari Beel (270 hectares) and Dhamar Beel (337 hectares), both in Goalpara district, as Proposed Reserved Forests under the provisions of The Assam Forest Regulation, 1891.

The Cabinet also accepted the proposal to transfer 607 bighas of government land at Kareng Chapori in Dhemaji district for the construction of a new Group Centre of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Cabinet also approved land allotment to a total of 308 families under Mission Basundhara, Sarma said. PTI DG NN