Assam cabinet approves constitution of pay commission for govt employees

Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Saturday approved the constitution of the 8th state pay commission, besides allotment of land for various educational institutions.

It also cleared the revised Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Policy under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), in line with central government directives.

Briefing reporters on the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The constitution of the 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026, to examine and recommend revisions in pay, allowances, service conditions and others, keeping in view the resource position of the state, has been approved.” Retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das will head the panel, with Ratul Mahanta, professor at Gauhati University, as a special invitee.

Top officials of the finance, personnel, law and other departments will be members of the commission, Sarma said.

He also said the cabinet has approved the revised O&M Policy for Rural Piped Water Supply Systems under JJM to create a unified and future-ready operational framework for rural water supply across the state.

“The revised policy aligns with the central government mandate under JJM 2.0, and provides a structured framework to institutionalise Jal Mitra and Jal Sahayak roles at the community level,” he said.

The cabinet also cleared the allotment of land for Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalaya at Sartherbari, and for the permanent campus of IIM-Guwahati.

It also gave the nod for settlement of land in favour of 2,372 indigenous landless families residing within 1 km to 5 km of the periphery of the Dhemaji Municipal Town, keeping in view the large tribal population inhabiting the villages with their hereditary land.

Besides, the cabinet approved the sanction of Rs 800 crore for the implementation of Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CM-AAA), an entrepreneurship development scheme of the state government.