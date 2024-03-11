Assam Cabinet approves development council for 'Kiran Sheikh' community

Guwahati, Mar 10 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved a development council for the 'Kiran Sheikh' community, residing in the Barak valley, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The Kiran Sheikh community in Barrak Valley had been demanding for a development council for long. The cabinet has given approval for it, in line with such development councils for other communities," Baruah said.

The cabinet also gave its consent for use of the Meitei script for education in Manipuri language at primary level in schools, he said.

Informing that the prime minister will lay the foundation of a semiconductor unit at Jagiroad on March 13 via the virtual mode, Baruah said the state's Industry, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department has been authorised to facilitate clearances and approvals needed for setting up the unit by the Tata Group.

The cabinet also gave administrative approval for funds for various projects, including a water supply scheme in Jorhat town, building of Karimganj Medical College, Rang Ghar beautification project and the Amingaon sports complex.

"Sovereign guarantee to bank for setting up of 1,000-MW solar plants in the state was also approved by the cabinet," Baruah added. PTI SSG RBT