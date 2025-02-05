Assam cabinet approves draft VAT amendment rules to regulate import of taxable goods

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the Draft Assam Value Added Tax (Amendment) Rules aimed at monitoring the movement of taxable goods entering the state.

The new rules will impose restrictions and conditions on the import of goods via road, rail, river, air, or post, public health and engineering minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The cabinet meeting, presided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also approved the draft Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Rules, 2025 for preparation of district level schedule of public waterbodies.

The council of minister also approved the Assam Municipal Employees (Provincialisation) Bill 2025 to regularise the services of 1,044 municipal employees across 71 boards appointed on or prior to September 4, 2013 and the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Services Rules, 2024, the minister said at the media briefing after the meeting.

The cabinet further approved the utilisation of Assamese Language Teacher (ALT) services in both Assamese and other medium schools to ensure the benefit of students across the state, Baruah said.

The cabinet also approved the regular statute of Bodoland University to ensure its smooth functioning.

The launch of a web portal to ensure 25 per cent seat reservations for children from economically weaker sections in unaided private schools to comply with provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act was also approved by the council of ministers, the minister said.

The Assam Public Distribution of Articles (Amendment) Order, 2025, extending the Fair Price Shop license renewal period from 3 to 5 years was also approved by the cabinet.

The council of ministers also approved investment of Rs 42.72 crore to take up cluster development works in small industries, the minister added. PTI DG DG MNB