Assam Cabinet approves equity investment of 40 pc to revitalise BVFCL

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved an equity investment of 40 per cent in a bid to revitalise the state-run Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The cabinet cleared investment worth Rs 1,272 crore in a joint venture to build the Namrup-IV unit to fortify the operations and give it a fresh lease of life, he said at a media briefing here.

BVFCL is engaged in gas-based urea production at Namrup in Dibrugarh district, and with changing times its operations and production need to be augmented to meet current requirements, he said.

The cabinet also approved financial sanction for acquisition of land to facilitate construction of a judicial township in Rangmahal area in north Guwahati.

The township will ensure comprehensive judicial infrastructure, residential accommodation, essential amenities, among others, the CM said.

Besides, the cabinet cleared the submission of application for allotment or settlement of Land Mission Basundhara 3.0 without mandatory submission of evidence such as certificates of registration and trust deed by entities like educational, religious and cultural institutions, Sarma said.

Such non-individual judicial entities, however, will have to submit proof of registration as non-individual judicial entities before getting the offer of allotment or offer of settlement of the land applied for.

The council of ministers also approved construction of 14 rural road projects worth Rs 81 crore in six districts of the state. PTI DG RBT