Assam cabinet approves ex gratia payment to next of kin of Pahalgam terror victims

Guwahati, May 6 (PTI The Assam cabinet has approved ex gratia payment of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of all 26 persons killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

''I had already announced the amount to be paid as a small token to the members of the bereaved families, and the cabinet approved it on Monday night,'' he said at a press conference here.

The CM chaired a six-hour cabinet meeting till late on Monday, and briefed the media about the decisions on Tuesday.

''A cabinet minister will visit the next of kin of each deceased person and hand over the ex gratia amount along with a letter of condolence from me after May 12,'' he said.

The results of the two-phased Assam panchayat election will be announced on May 11, and the model code of conduct will be in force till then. PTI DG RBT