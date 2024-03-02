Assam Cabinet approves investment proposals worth Rs 1,600 crore

Guwahati, Mar 1 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 1,600 crore, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

"Four (business) groups have come forward to invest in Assam, and the cabinet approved their proposals," he told reporters.

The total proposed investment is to the tune of Rs 1,612 crore, which will create employment potential - both direct and indirect - for 4,125 people, Mahanta said.

The council of ministers also took several other decisions, including construction of a flyover in Jorhat district, amendment to the Right to Public Service Act, and officials taking over operations of panchayati institutions as per law. PTI SSG RBT