Assam cabinet approves renaming of Rupsi airport

Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of the Rupsi airport in Dhubri district after Bodo social reformer Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision to rename the airport was a mark of tribute towards the seminal contributions of Brahma in the progress of Bodo society.

The decision will be placed before the assembly for passing a resolution and then it would be sent to the Centre, he said.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of 474 posts of secretary in Village Development Councils and Village Development Committees in the Sixth Schedule areas.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be allotted 420 posts, 28 posts will be given to Dima Hasao, and 26 to Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, Sarma said.

The state cabinet also approved ration cards for 6 lakh migrant and unorganised workers, he said.

There are around 12 lakh such workers from Assam who are registered in the e-Shram portal. Of them, 6 lakh have already got ration cards, and the cabinet approved the benefit for the remaining 6 lakh workers.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam Administrative Staff College and the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS), New Delhi, to enhance the capacity of government officers through training and providing research opportunities.

The cabinet approved the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which will be placed in the autumn session of the assembly. It is aimed at strengthening the delivery and appeal mechanism of public services.

The cabinet gave its nod to the re-appointment of 115 junior engineers in the Public Works (Roads) Department for smooth implementation of ongoing projects. PTI DG DG SOM