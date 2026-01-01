Assam cabinet approves Rs 455 cr for construction of schools

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Thursday approved Rs 455 crore for the construction of 100 schools across the state, aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The council of ministers, chaired by Sarma, also approved Rs 1,201.16 crore for the construction of a medical college centred around Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) along with the Kalapahar campus in Guwahati.

The cabinet met for the first time in the New Year, following an interaction between the chief minister and media persons here.

The Assam council of ministers have held 188 cabinet meetings during the last five years with an average of 40 each year.

In 2025, 43 cabinet meetings were held, Sarma said.

The state cabinet has taken 2,589 decisions during the last five years, he added. PTI DG DG MNB