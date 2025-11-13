Assam Cabinet approves Rs 765-crore redevelopment of Nehru Stadium

Guwahati, Nov 13 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Thursday granted administrative approval for the Rs 765-crore redevelopment of the RG Baruah Sports Complex, popularly known as Nehru Stadium, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Sarma said the ambitious project aims to meet the rising demand for modern sports infrastructure, and nurture the sporting potential of Assam’s youth.

The redevelopment will transform the existing facility into a world-class football stadium with a seating capacity of 25,000, he said.

It will also include multi-sports training and competition facilities to promote excellence in football, swimming, badminton, table tennis, and various indoor and outdoor disciplines.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the organisation of blood donation camps across 53 locations in the state on November 18, marking the birthday of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg. The Health and Family Welfare Department will extend technical support to ensure the success of the initiative, Sarma said.

The council of ministers also sanctioned the implementation of ‘Asom Mala 3.0’ at a cost of Rs 3,217 crore to develop a high-speed transport corridor across the state.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the notification of Ledo Namdang in Tinsukia district as a Protected Reserve Forest, covering an area of 9.4 hectares.

A new policy for riverbank protection and embankment projects was also cleared.

Under this framework, projects will be executed based on voluntary land relinquishment by local communities, eliminating the need for formal land acquisition. “This policy will ensure faster project execution, cost savings, and greater community ownership of public assets,” Sarma said.

The cabinet also approved the state’s holiday calendar for 2026, which includes 35 gazetted holidays, 39 restricted holidays, one half-day holiday, and 19 holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

As part of the ‘Matri-Pitri Vandana’ scheme, government employees will be allowed to avail special leave either from July 9-12 or July 23-26, 2026, to spend time with their parents.

The cabinet decided to make public both hard and soft copies of the Commission of Enquiry on Assam Disturbances 1983 (Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary Commission) report during the upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. PTI DG RBT