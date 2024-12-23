Assam cabinet approves setting up of international skill centre

Guwahati, Dec 23 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Monday approved the setting up of the Assam International Skill Centre (AISC), aimed at providing global opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled candidates from the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the AISC will create an organised pathway for overseas placement, aligning Assam's workforce with international labour demands. The centre will follow a 'hub and spoke' model, with its hub in Guwahati and centres across the state.

The Cabinet also approved departmental proceedings against 683 employees who illegally benefited from the Orunodoi scheme, a poverty alleviation initiative. An internal review revealed that these employees had taken undue advantage of the scheme, which is intended to support low-income households.

Additionally, the Cabinet declared 2025 as the 'Year of Reading' to promote book reading, particularly among youth, with book fairs to be held across districts and books given as gifts.

The Cabinet also decided to provide a remuneration of Rs 9,000 to 278 village heads in forest villages and 668 village heads in villages under the Forest Act, effective January 1, 2025, the CM said. PTI DG DG MNB