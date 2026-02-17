Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state cabinet has approved the vote-on-account placed in the legislative Assembly for the initial months of the financial year 2026-27.

The Cabinet also approved the release of entrepreneurship fund (seed capital) to an additional 1,07,532 eligible beneficiaries (SHG members) under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan scheme, implemented by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society, Sarma told reporters after the meeting.

The council of ministers also approved the proposal for 3 per cent reservation for the tea tribes and adivasi community of Assam in class I and class II state government jobs in addition to the previous class III and class IV posts, he said.

It also okayed the construction of the second sainik school at Langvoku, Karbi Anglong district, with the ministry of Defence approving the detailed project report (DPR) for its establishment, he said.

The Cabinet also approved the settlement of land in favour of Assam Cricket Association (ACA) in Dhemaji District for the development of sports infrastructure, Sarma said.

An amount of Rs 20 crore for the project 'Construction of Integrated Development of Borbheti Campus, Jorhat' to promote sustainable, inclusive, and heritage-based tourism has also been approved.

The Cabinet also approved raising the entitlement of earned leave for teachers under the school education department to 15 days and the amendment of the Assam Revised Leave Rules, 1934, accordingly, Sarma said.

The council of ministers also gave its nod to the amendment of the Assam Agricultural Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, to provide relaxation on the requirement of minimum qualifying service period for promotion from one cadre to the next higher cadre, Sarma added. PTI DG DG MNB