Assam cabinet decides to transfer assistant engineer's suicide case to CBI

Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Thursday approved the transfer of the investigation into the suspected suicide of an assistant engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A seven-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the suspected suicide of the engineer of the PWD's Bongaigaon sub-division, Sarma said at a press conference here.

The assistant engineer was found dead in her rented apartment on July 22 and was suspected to have died by suicide as she was allegedly under immense pressure from seniors to overlook malpractices in the construction of a mini-stadium in Bongaigaon.

The chief minister said that the incident site was videographed and examined by officials of the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) and the crime scene officer.

Inquest, post-mortem examination, Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis, and seizures have been completed, he said.

Three accused have been arrested, and a notice under sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was issued, Sarma said.

The case warrants a thorough investigation due to public concern and possible inter-state links, he added.

The opposition Congress had written to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya seeking a probe by the CBI or any other independent central agency into the assistant engineer's alleged suicide. PTI DG DG ACD