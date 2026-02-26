Assam cabinet nod to hike tea garden wages by Rs 30 ahead of polls

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) The Assam government on Thursday decided to increase the daily wages of tea garden workers by Rs 30, ahead of the assembly elections.

Following this decision, wages in the Brahmaputra valley will rise to Rs 280, and will be Rs 258 in the Barak valley.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet.

"As an interim measure, the cabinet has decided to increase the wages by Rs 30 with effect from April 1," he said.

The minimum daily wage of tea garden workers was last hiked by Rs 18 in October 2023.

The elections to the 126-member assembly are expected to be held in March-April.

The cabinet also decided to cut the Value Added Tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 5 per cent.

"With this decision, the price of ATF will be the same in Kolkata and Guwahati," he added.