Assam cabinet raises ex gratia for kin of deceased NHM employees

Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) The Assam government on Sunday decided to hike the ex gratia amount to Rs 7.5 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased employee of National Health Mission (NHM), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma stated that the government has also increased the remuneration of employees at five mini ITIs across the state.

"The state cabinet has accorded approval of the enhancement of ex-gratia amount from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased NHM employee," he added.

The CM also stated that the cabinet has decided to increase the salaries of employees at the five mini ITIs located in Dudhnoi, Pathsala, Rangia, Biswanath Chariali, and Titabor by approximately 35 per cent.

"It also approved the restructuring and enhancement of their fixed pay structure by revising their basic remuneration with an annual increment of 3 per cent, effective from January 1 of the coming year," he added.

Sarma further said that the council of ministers gave its nod to the settlement of land pattas for 660 applicants in Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Nalbari and Barpeta, and 712 applicants in Sonitpur, Barpeta and Golaghat under the flagship Mission Basundhara.

The cabinet also discussed various programmes for the upcoming inauguration function of the Swahid Smarak, the martyrs' memorial, on December 10.