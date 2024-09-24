Assam Cabinet sanctions land for doubling of railway tracks in Azara-Kamakhya section

Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned land to the Railway ministry for doubling of railway tracks in the Azara-Kamakhya section via Goalpara, state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

It also decided to regularise appointments of over 130 teachers made by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which were made without prior approval, he said.

Briefing reporters about decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Baruah said, "There was requirement of land for double-lining work of railway tracks in the Azara-Kamakhya section via Goalpara. For this purpose, the cabinet has sanctioned eight bighas of land to the Railways." He said that the sanctioned land belonged to the government and the local people have been consulted already.

Baruah said 131 teachers were earlier appointed by the KAAC without necessary prior approval of the state government or its Finance department.

"These appointments were made as there was a necessity of teachers. Today, the cabinet cleared these appointments, subject to the candidates meeting the basic criteria which will be checked by the Hills Area department.

"The state government also hopes that such appointments will not be made without getting requisite prior approval," he added.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of 451 part-time faculty members, working in various engineering colleges and polytechnics, against regular vacant posts, the minister said.

It further granted administrative revaluation approval of over Rs 150 crore for three polytechnics under construction in Hajo, Majuli and Tingkhong.

The council of ministers gave its nod for financial sanction for the procurement of over 3.23 lakh bicycles for distribution among students of class 9 for the next session under a state government scheme, Baruah added. PTI SSG SSG RG