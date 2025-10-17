Assam cabinet set for expansion, BPF MLA likely to be inducted

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) The Assam cabinet would be expanded on Saturday with the likely induction of a Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA.

The BPF, which had been supporting the ruling BJP-led coalition in the assembly without being a partner in the government, swept the recently held Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new minister will be held at 11 am on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan, according to an invitation sent to the press by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

When CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was asked about the details on the sidelines of a programme, he said, "There is one seat vacant in the cabinet. I can confirm the name after reaching the office." This would be the fourth expansion of Sarma's cabinet, and is likely to be the last one as assembly polls are due early next year.

Speculations are rife that one of the three BPF MLAs will fill the spot.

The current cabinet has 15 members of the BJP, including the CM, two of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). PTI SSG SSG SOM