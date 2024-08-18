Assam: Candlelight processions, letter to PM, demanding justice for rape-murder victim

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) Protests were staged in Assam's Guwahati against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a state-run Kolkata hospital, while AIUDF chief and former MP Badruddin Ajmal dashed off letters to the PM, home and health ministers, seeking exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a candlelight procession near their office here, displaying placards and raising slogans demanding justice for the deceased doctor and her family.

“Such a crime cannot be tolerated. It is a shame that the culprits are yet to be nabbed. We demand a quick and thorough investigation, and the most stringent punishment for the culprits,” AAP leader Anurupa Dekaroja said.

A candlelight march was also organised in the city under the banner of ‘Lions Greater’, in which members of various organisations participated to protest the crime.

The protestors carried placards, demanding security for women at workplaces and all public areas, justice for the victim and exemplary punishment for the culprits.

President of ‘Lions Greater’ Pramod Harlalka said doctors also participated in the rally, besides other members of the organisations and general public.

On August 9, the postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

Meanwhile, Ajmal, in similar letters sent to the prime minister, the home minister and the health minister, demanded stringent punishment of the culprits and also severe action against those who "tried to hide the crime and attempted to destroy the evidence".

Noting that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe, the former three-time MP said the matter "should not be used for political gains by anyone".

The doctors’ strike, following the crime, was creating problems for patients and the government’s intervention is required at the earliest to resolve the issue.

The AIUDF president demanded a trial by a fast-track court to set an example so that no one else could dare to commit such a crime.

He urged the authorities concerned to form a committee to talk to doctors’ associations and consider their demands so that they end their strike and resume duties.

Ajmal also asked to ensure the safety and security of all on-duty women medical professionals, and if possible, norms be formulated to give relief from night duty of women doctors, except in emergency cases. PTI SSG BDC