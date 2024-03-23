Assam: Carcass of male rhino found in Kaziranga

Kaziranga, Mar 23 (PTI) The carcass of a male rhino, suspected to be killed in infighting, was found in Assam's famed Kaziranga National Park on Saturday, an official said.

The carcass of the rhino with severe facial injury marks and deep wounds was found on the western side of the Tunikati anti-poaching camp in the Burapahar range of the park.

The nasal bone and part of the horn were found to be intact and no bullet injury was detected during the post-mortem examination, the official said.

The facial injury and wounds were confirmed in the post-mortem examination as incisor wounds inflicted by another male rhino during the fighting, she said.

The deceased rhino was estimated to have passed its prime at 25 years, and had most likely lost the battle to a younger and stronger male. PTI DG SOM