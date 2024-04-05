Assam CEO issues show cause notice to BJP over MCC violation allegation

Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Assam on Friday issued a show cause notice to the ruling BJP over the allegation of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), raised by the CPI(M).

Advertisment

The left party on Thursday had alleged that the BJP violated the MCC by collecting data of people, on the pretext of conducting a socio-economic survey, with the intention of increasing the number of beneficiaries under a government scheme.

The notice has been issued to the president of the state BJP unit, seeking a response within 10 am of April 8.

According to the allegation levelled by the CPI(M), the BJP violated the MCC by distributing application forms in the name of conducting a socio-economic survey with a promise to expand eligible families under the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme.

Advertisment

The CEO’s office said while generic electoral promises are allowed, "specific surveys, form distribution and data collection make the design transactional and is in the nature of inducement of the electors", which is a prohibited activity.

The notice, a copy of which is available with PTI, said that as per prima facie scrutiny, it appears that these forms bearing the symbol and photographs of star campaigners of BJP are violative of the MCC guidelines.

"Now, there, you are hereby called upon to show cause in writing as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you,” it added.

The Congress also submitted a written complaint over the same matter before the CEO’s office on Friday.

CPI(M) state secretary Suprakash Talukdar, in his complaint, had stated that the forms, which were being distributed by the BJP across the state in the name of the survey, had photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and assured people of inclusion in schemes, which is a policy matter of the government. PTI SSG SBN SSG SBN NN