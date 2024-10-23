Assam: Chief secretary asks law enforcement agencies to maintain strict vigil at border

Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday emphasised the need for law enforcement agencies to maintain strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Chairing the 7th State-Level Standing Committee Meeting with stakeholders, including officers from BSF, State Border Police, and the Directorate of Narcotics, Kota reviewed the measures being taken to control cross-border crimes.

"Discussed and recommended the proposal to establish 12 additional Border Police Stations in Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara districts," he posted on X.

The deployment of adequate manpower at border outposts and patrol posts was also discussed during the meeting, he said.

The BSF informed the meeting that the entire border has been fenced, except for riverine areas where electronic surveillance with modern equipment was being used, he said.

"Noted that movement of illegal immigrants has been controlled by effective coordination among all the agencies," he added.

Kota said discussions were also held on the relocation of 10 border villages.

"Directed all stakeholders to collaborate in monitoring vehicles being used for drug smuggling," he said. PTI DG DG SOM