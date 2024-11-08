Assam chief secretary hails efforts for developing indigenous healthcare technologies

Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Friday lauded the initiative at bridging the gap between medical and engineering disciplines through the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a collaborative effort by IIT-Guwahati and the state government for building an ecosystem for indigenous healthcare technologies.

He was speaking at a symposium aimed at advancing healthcare innovation in the Northeast, the IIT-Guwahati said in a statement.

The meeting brought together doctors and scientists to explore cutting-edge healthcare technologies. Organised by the AAHII and hosted by IIT-Guwahati, the symposium marked a pivotal moment in fostering indigenous healthcare solutions, the statement said.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Kota said, "By bridging the gap between medical and engineering disciplines, IIT-Guwahati and the Assam government are pioneering a model that unites academia, government and healthcare professionals." The initiative leverages Assam’s resources and vision to address healthcare challenges and lay a foundation for indigenous innovation, he said.

"The growth of institutions like IIT Guwahati and AIIMS is transformative, signalling a powerful partnership with the state government that will drive regional development and healthcare resilience," he added.

To reduce import dependency in healthcare, the Assam government and IIT-Guwahati are collaborating on a state-of-the-art AAHII campus. This upcoming facility will have a 400-bed super-speciality teaching hospital, advanced research labs and residential facilities.

Director of IIT-Guwahati Devendra Jalihal underscored the significance of early-stage involvement from healthcare professionals in research.

"By establishing a super-speciality hospital and advanced research facilities, we aim to reduce dependency on imports, lower diagnostic and treatment costs, and make quality healthcare more accessible. With the Government of Assam’s strong support, this project aligns with our vision for a self-reliant healthcare ecosystem that addresses the nation’s most pressing health challenges," he said.

The upcoming AAHII campus will house six centres of excellence dedicated to stem cell research, digital health, therapeutics, precision medicine, robotics and affordable diagnostics.

The super-speciality hospital on the AAHII campus is designed to address the healthcare needs of Assam and the Northeast, offering advanced treatments such as robotic surgery, transplant procedures, gene therapy, trauma care, neonatology, neurosurgery and complex cardiac care. PTI SSG SSG SOM